YOUTH FOOTBALL: Grantham Town youngsters shock visitors with 11-goal salvo

NERF Junior Premier League

Under-12

Grantham Town 11

Bilbrook 0

Grantham Town put on a strong all-round display against Bilbrook FC on a cold, wet Saturday morning.

The hosts started brightly, racing into a 3-0 lead in the first five minutes. Sean Bray-Smith’s calm finish from Louis Cross’s corner, a cool strike from Luke Cullen, and a Flynn Slater shot from Louis Cross’s through-ball, provided the goals.

Grantham’s strong start shocked the visitors, but Bilbrook then started to find their feet in the game and their first real attack finished with a powerful long-range effort from Ethan Clift that was well-held by Grantham keeper Dave Willumsen.

And it was Willumsen who set up Grantham’s fourth, as his quick kick allowed Luke Cullen to evade the Bilbrook defenders and extend the home side’s lead.

In the second quarter, Grantham continued to dominate and a good overlap and cross from left back Lucas Stubbs was slotted home at the far post by Sam Edgington, who bagged his second of the game shortly after to give Grantham a 6-0 half-time lead.

The break re-vitalised Bilbrook and the visitors started to get on the front foot and test the Grantham defence. So, it was a little against the run of play when Cross linked well with Cullen to set up Taylor Redman who grabbed Grantham’s seventh.

More good midfield work created space on the right for Slater to strike a powerful right-foot shot that beat the keeper for number eight.

In the final quarter, Bilbrook were denied a deserved consolation goal when a strong shot from the edge of the box hit the bar, and then a Selwyn Osei header went inches wide of the post.

But this was Grantham’s day and inter-play between Slater, Edgington and Freddie Wheatley enabled Femmi Kisanji to side-foot home Grantham’s ninth goal, before a smart cross from Cross was finished first time by Freddie Streeter.

Finally, a powerful strike from the edge of the box by Cross completed the scoring.

The game was played in a positive, sporting spirit throughout by both teams and we wish Mark, the Bilbrook players and their parents all the very best for the remainder of the season.