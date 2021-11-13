Taking inspiration from Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor who died his hair pink to raise money for Cancer Research during October, the Grantham branch of the supporters club did likewise.

Supporters club treasurer Andy Widdowson explained: "My wife died with cancer so it's a subject close to my heart and of other club members.

"We decided that some of us would spray our hair pink or wear pink wigs for the away match at QPR on Friday [October 29]."

Pretty in pink: Some of the Grantham branch of Nottingham Forest Supporters Club en route to Queens Park Rangers last Friday night.

Together they raised £215.40 pence on the day which has been donated to Lyle Taylor's fund.

Andy added: "TV cameras at the match zoomed in on us quite a lot during the match and our photos were in both of the last two home match programmes, together with an article about Lyle Taylor's pink October campaign.

"It seems that we've become quite famous and are now known as Grantham's pink mob."