Grantham Town took to social media last Friday to announce the return of Nigel Wedgwood as chairman of the club.

The announcement came following the news that chairman Andy Saunders had stepped down from head of the helm at the Gingerbreads.

Mr Wedgwood resigned from the board as chairman of Grantham Town in January 2020 after two years in the position.

A statement from Mr Wedgwood was posted on Facebook by the club.

It read: “It is with great joy and excitement that after recent discussions with the board, I have agreed to return to GTFC as chairman.

“Since leaving a few years ago, my relationship with the club has always been there through my great friendships with so many of the such loyal fans.

“I would particularlyy like to thank Sarah [Pickles] for pulling all this together.

“I am looking forward so much to seeing everyone again and hopefully we can win many games along the way.

“Take care and have a healthy, happy and enjoyable summer.”

In other Gingerbreads news, the club also announced that Elliott Durrell would be leaving Grantham Town following the “expiration of his contract”.

With his undoubted flair, Durrell was something of a fans’ favourite since he signed last January, however, his last season was plagued with injury problems.

But he will be remembered for scoring the winning goal in the Lincolnshire Senior Cup Final against Spalding United back in March.

The club said Durrell wished to place on record his thanks to everybody connected with the football club – team-mates, staff, fans and particularly Clive and Sarah Pickles and the gaffer, Matt Chatfield.

A brief statement from Durrell said: “Even though this season didn’t go as planned, I wish the football club all the very best for the future and hope that the club return to the highest level of football as soon as possible.

“The football club is in good hands and with the support of the superb fans who have been great with me since I joined, I have no doubt positive times are coming.”

The Football Association this week announced league allocations throughout the National League System for next season.

And it came as no surprise to read that the Gin-gerbreads will remain in the Northern Premier League East, whereas a lateral move to the NPL Midlands Division would have been preferable, with far less travel miles involved.