Ollie Chessum, former Kesteven Rugby junior player and currently playing for Leicester Tigers, has been selected for England duties in this year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship which starts this weekend.

England’s head coach Eddie Jones named his 36-strong squad on Tuesday, earning the 21-year-old Leicester Tiger forward his first senior honours for England.

The news comes in the same week when another former Kesteven junior section member, Geordie Irvine, also asserted his impressive credentials to represent England under-20s against Oxford University in the squad’s Six Nations campaign warm-up.

Oliver Chessum when he played for Kesteven Colts aged 16. (45062279)

Commenting on the fantastic news, which underlines the impressive depth of talent and commitment among players, coaches and supporters at Grantham’s rugby club, Kesteven, club president Angus Shaw said: “We are overwhelmed with joy at Ollie’s selection. It’s testament to his hard work and talent that at 21 he’s been recognised as worthy of rubbing shoulders with legends of the game.

“Ollie’s selection comes in the same week fellow Black Army player Geordie Irvine made his debut for England under-20s.

"Both Ollie and Geordie are home-grown talents and they have made our club family, as well as their actual families, very proud. We wish them all the luck in the world as they take their first steps into the international arena.

“In the 75 years history of the club, we’ve never had a full international coming through our ranks. Like buses, we seem to have two come along at once.”

England's first game is against Scotland on Saturday, kick-off 4.45pm.