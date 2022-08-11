Six former international cricketers will be leading a Master Blaster coaching session at Grantham Cricket Club.

Ryan Sidebottom, Devon Malcolm, Owais Shah, Yasir Arafat, John Emburey and Usman Afzaal will be at the Gorse Lane club on Monday.

The three-hour coaching session from 12-3pm will cater to all abilities from the age of five years and above.

John Emburey.

The club said: “Young aspiring cricketers cannot afford to miss the unique opportunity to learn player strategies and decision-making from the best.

“It will be an unforgettable experience for all audiences to spend an afternoon with cricket legends and get their sports gear signed.

“Grantham Cricket Club is committed to developing cricket professionally and enjoyably and the Master Blaster event is bound to leave a lasting impression on the young minds.”

Following the coaching session, there will be a T20 match between Grantham Legends and a World XI.

Grantham were four-wicket winners on Saturday in their Lincolnshire Premier League match at Woodhall Spa.

Prasanna Jaywardene had been in fine form for the hosts as he made 142 to help Woodhall post 248-7 from their 50 overs.

D’ahri Hughes-Francis picked up three wickets for Grantham whose run chase was led by Dhruv Shahi scoring 61.

Zia-Ur- Rehman then hit a rapid half-century off just 38 balls as Grantham gained a narrow win with just two balls to spare.

The second team were without a game in the South Lincs and Border League but the thirds recorded a 50-run success at Ancaster.

Half-centuries from Stewart Mudie (51) and Danny Ashley (53) helped Grantham make 195-6 from their 45 overs.

Ancaster were then bowled out for 145 in their reply as Mike Evans took 4-26 while Williams returned 3-28.

The Sunday side were 80-run winners in their Grantham & Melton Association Division One match against Illston Abey.

Opener Seth Roberts racked up 85 runs while Mudie and Rex Whitehurst both made 45 as Grantham posted 242-7 after batting first.

Whitehurst then capped a fine all-round display by taking 3-28 with Williams claiming 3-43 as Illston were dismissed for 162.

Belvoir beat Wreake Nomads by 80 runs in their Division Two tussle as Jacob Marshall-Taylor led their victory charge.

Marshall-Taylor smashed 17 fours in his 86 from just 63 balls as Belvoir made 241-7 from their 40 overs.

Scott Nicholson also scored a half-century before four-wicket hauls from Thomas Thornton (4-20) and Daniel Wade (4-22) helped bowl out the Nomads for 161.