Grantham swimmer Freya Colbert completed her European Aquatics Championships medal collection in Rome this week.

Eighteen-year-old former KGGS student Freya was part of the Great Britain mixed 4x200m relay team that won gold in an exciting race on Tuesday.

The team of Colbert, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and Freya Anderson clocked 7:28.16 to finish 1.09 seconds ahead of France.

Freya Colbert shows off her European Aquatics Championships individual bronze medal. (58643462)

Olympic champion Dean got the British team off to a flying start as he touched in 1:46.15 to give Richards a body-length lead as he took over for the second leg.

Richards, who was part of Team GB’s men’s 4x200m freestyle gold medal winning team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, produced another good swim and had built up a 1.10 second advantage for Colbert.

She was being chased down by France’s Charlotte Bonnet and found herself trailing with 100m of her leg to go.

However, Colbert produced an excellent second half of her swim to regain the lead as Anderson dived in.

With 50m of the race to go, France held a slender 0.04 lead but Anderson stormed home to claim an impressive victory and successfully defend the title they won at last year’s European Championships.

Freya posted on social media after the race, simply writing “full set!!!” followed by emojis of gold, silver and bronze medals.

Freya Colbert (second from left) and her gold medal winning Great Britain mixed 4x200m freestyle relay team. (58759188)

This was because she had claimed her first major senior individual medal with a bronze for third place in the 400m individual medley on Saturday.

Freya had already enjoyed earlier success at the Euros, helping Great Britain team to silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle last Thursday. This all coming on top of her Commonwealth Games bronze medal that she won with the England team in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final.

Swimming in the second lane, Freya at one point led the 400m IM after a solid 100m in the backstroke, having also swum well in the butterfly. The rest of the pack gradually chased her down during the breaststroke and freestyle but fortunately she had built up a large enough advantage to still be able to hang on for that special third place and the bronze medal.

Speaking to camera after the race, Freya was asked whether, a year ago, if she had been told that in 2022 she would be competing at the World Championships and winning medals at the Commonwealth Games and the European Championships, would she have believed them?

Freya replied: “No, I mean like I’ve always wanted to, but I wasn’t necessarily expecting the dream to come true this year.

“I had quite a tough year last year, so this year has just been amazing, higher and higher each time. I’m so happy to have my first international individual medal – the relays were great, but I’m so happy to have my own now, all to myself.

“I’m really happy. I feel I raced it well, went out there and got in the mix. I slightly paid for it at the end, I was quite close to the silver but I’m happy to make the podium. It was similar to my time in the Commonwealth Games final, so just to have the consistency two weeks later has boosted my confidence quite a bit.”

Freya Colbert (right) and her silver medal-winning Team GB team-mates. (58643459)

Freya had helped Great Britain to their first medal on the opening night of the European Aquatics Championships when she assisted her team to second place and silver medals in the 4x200m freestyle relay final last Thursday.

Swimming in lane one, Freya and team-mates Lucy Hope, Medi Harris and Freya Anderson finished just 0.66 seconds behind the gold medal-winning Netherlands team.

Great Britain were in contention to retain their title for a third successive European Championships in front of a sun-drenched Foro Italico Sports Complex in Rome.

Clocking 1:58.72, Freya got the British team off to a good start, touching in second place for Hope to take over. Hope got the Brits in front and Harris kept them there, but Anderson was unable to stay in front of Marrit Steenbergen who sealed gold for the Netherlands.

A member of Grantham Swimming Club for many years, Freya trains with Nottingham-based club Nova Centurion.