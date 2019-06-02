Andy netting a good-sized carp at Willow Lakes. (11301614)

During last month’s Easter Bank Holiday weekend, Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster and his mate Andy Griffiths enjoyed a great couple of days' fishing on popular local day ticket venues, so the pair decided to try for a repeat performance over the May Bank Holiday period.

First of all, they visited Woodland Waters at Ancaster, which was even busier this time around. There were lots of carp anglers bivvied up for the long weekend on the Specimen Lake and sport for this type of angler was very good, with plenty of decent-sized carp reported.

The biggest catch, Friday night into Saturday morning, came from the island pegs, with a dozen fish reported by one visitor, capped off with a 21lb specimen.

The other lakes were very busy too, mainly with general coarse anglers and holiday makers. The smaller waters were producing lots of action with 3lb to 5lb carp and silver fish.

Dave said: "How nice it was to see so many youngsters enjoying a spot of fishing, along with whole families out on the bank. It seems holiday complexes like Woodland Waters are encouraging a lot more people to wet a line, which is brilliant for the sport."

Dave and his mate fished the Match Lake and found it a harder nut to crack this time around, mainly due to all the bankside activity and the bright conditions.

Andy caught a few skimmer bream on pellet feeder tackle, an identical set-up that saw him bag a ton-up catch on the same peg last autumn, but the carp and bream did not want to play on this occasion.

Dave tried similar tactics but eventually switched to pole fishing with light tackle and casters, catching a double figure net of skimmers and some quality roach towards the end of the session.

The following day could not have been more different weather-wise, for a return visit to Willow Lakes at Foston. It had turned windy, showery and a lot colder, but this complex of lakes just off the A1 rarely disappoints, plus it is much less busy than Woody's.

Andy opted to fish a sheltered corner by the car park on Poplar Lake, while Dave sat in the swim next door in open water. Despite the gusty wind and regular showers, it quickly turned into a busy bagging session.

Andy concentrated on carp down the edge with his margin pole, connecting with some beefy fish close to double figures. Dave fished a longer pole and caught mainly small skimmers, interrupted by stray carp or bigger bream occasionally muscling in on the action.

The carp were mopping up 6mm pellets, but the skimmers preferred smaller 4mm sizes along with maggots or casters.

Dave beat Andy last bank holiday weekend on this venue, but Londoner Andy ran out a clear winner this time round with a good 60 pounds of carp.

This lake might only be a couple of feet deep, but both Dave and Andy reckon half of that volume is taken up with fish. There are some surprisingly big ones too, as both anglers were bettered by unseen monsters that ran off towards the caravans on the far side.

