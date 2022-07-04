Four of the top football teams in South Kesteven will compete for the impressive South Kesteven Charity Cup as the pre-season tournament returns following the Covid pandemic.

The first semi-final kicks off on Saturday at 3pm when Grantham Town host Blackstones at The Meres stadium.

The second semi-final takes place next Tuesday (July 12) at 7.45pm when cup holders Harrowby United host Bourne Town at Dickens Road, Grantham.

Current South Kesteven Charity Cup holders Harrowby United. (57726688)

The final and the third place matches will take place next Saturday (July 16).

The first charity tournament in 2019 raised more than £1,000, shared by charities chosen by the competing clubs.

The charity money is raised through gate receipts and sponsorship.

Rowley’s Commercial Energy Assessments, of Grantham, are the main tournament sponsor. Also supporting the event are Grantham-based Marren Tiles and Geiger Media, along with football fan David Howitt as match ball sponsor.

This year’s chosen charities are Cancer Research, Second Helpings, The Butterfield Centre and Grantham Autistic Information Network.

Chairman of the Charity Cup committee Ian Selby aid: “The first tournament was a great success. We wanted to build on that but could not do so because of the pandemic.

"Now the tournament is back, we hope it will help lift community spirits. Not only will it raise money for local charities but it will also help these locals clubs with their preparations for the new season.

"I hope lots of fans come down to enjoy some great football, support their teams and help raise lots of money for good causes, and I thank you very much in advance.”

The tournament is registered with the Lincolnshire Football Association, which will provide match officials.