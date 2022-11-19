Northern Premier League East

Grantham Town 0

Ossett United 4

Action from Grantham Town's defeat at home to Ossett United. Photos: Toby Roberts (60772175)

There were no visible signs of improvement from Grantham Town at The Meres on Saturday afternoon.

They hosted West Yorkshire side Ossett United at a cold, wet and windy Meres, and it was the visitors who made the most of the miserable conditions.

However, it was initially mostly the Gingerbreads going forwards in the first 10 minutes, although they produced nothing more than a couple of half-chances from their possession at best.

And so it was more or less against the run of play when Ossett went in front on 13 minutes, with Dan Burns poking in from a goalmouth scramble after Town failed to clear the danger area.

Action from Grantham Town's defeat at home to Ossett United. Photos: Toby Roberts (60772190)

Grantham goalkeeper Dan Haystead caught high to deny lofty United captain Dan South four minutes later, but he was undone a second time in the 21st minute when that same skipper, South, was gifted the ball in the box and he knocked it into the back of the net.

Naïve defending, once again, saw the Gingerbreads go 3-0 down on 37 minutes. Haystead and his defenders one-two'd once too often whilst paying ill attention to the opposition and Derry Robson saw the opportunity to steal the ball and fire it home.

Town's only real chance to pull a goal back in the first half came in the 44th minute but Ossett keeper Ed Hall tipped Nathan Tyson's shot wide of the post.

Nathan Tyson (60772172)

Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield brought on reinforcements at half time, introducing deadball specialist Steve Leslie and Kieran Hayes to the field of play.

Leslie got his first opportunity from a free kick five minutes in, after Tyson was fouled on the edge of the penalty area, but the ball was deflected wide for a corner. The flag kick was curled in nicely, only for South to head the ball clear.

Leslie tried his luck with a lofted shot on 54 minutes but the ball landed on the roof of the net.

A minute later, at the other end, Brad Grayson fired goalwards from the edge of the area, but Haystead was swiftly down to smother the ball.

There was a chance or two apiece for both teams within the space of five minutes or so before play descended into a midfield stalemate midway through the half, with not a sniff at either end.

Craig Nelthorpe fired over from edge of the box for Ossett, whilst Leslie's free kick was headed clear at the other end and Jonathan Wafula's dangerous cross-cum-shot was caught by the United keeper.

Haystead came to Grantham's rescue in the 79th minute, making a great reaction save to a Grayson strike whilst one-on-one, after the Ossett number 10 had evaded two Town defenders.

In the 85th minute, Leslie played a good long ball through for Matt Tootle to run on to, but it was just too long for the Town defender to connect with.

The Gingerbreads' final real chance to pull a goal back came in the 87th minute but Ashton Hall headed wide from Leslie's corner kick.

Two minutes later and Grantham were down to 10 men when Charlie Jemson limped off the field following a heavy challenge.

If things could not get any worse for the Gingerbreads and their loyal supporters, referee Mr Booth added five minutes of injury time, made even more cruel when Ossett's Nathan Curtis fired in from the edge of the box to make it 4-0 with a couple of minutes remaining.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Jemson, Stacey, Tootle, Wright (c), Hall, Tuntulwana (Leslie 45), Munns (Hayes 45), Wafula, Patrick, Tyson (Cocks 80). Subs not used: McGrady, McBride. Att: 267.