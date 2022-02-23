More news, no ads

Newly elected Belton Woods ladies' captain Jill Baggaley presented the prizes to the winners of the Mixed Valentine’s Betterball Competition last Saturday.

Although challenging due to the windy conditions, there were four couples all with 37 points.

First place on countback went to Liz Milne and Paul Moules. Runners-up were Yvonne Walker and Rob Harris.

Belton Woods Mixed Valentine's Betterball Competition winners Liz Milne and Paul Moules, with lady captain Jill Baggaley.

Ladies' nearest the pin went to Jan Machin and ladies' longest drive to Lesley Perrin.

Men’s nearest the pin were Simon Storey and Darren Woods, men’s longest drive Darren Woods.

Wednesday’s NQ Stableford was won by Judi Downward with 33 points. Runner-up was Kim Davies with 30 points.

Saturday's NQ Stableford winner was Yvonne Walker with 35 points, whilst Kim Davies was runner-up with 30 points.

The Fun Competition, played in a two from three format, was won by Jen Hallett, Lis Isles and Jacqui Francis with 65 points.