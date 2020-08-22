Lincs ECB Premier League

Grantham 1st 194-5 (40)

Boston 1st 166-6 (40)

Jaden Fell's 44 helped lay the foundations for yet another Grantham CC victory. Photo: Toby Roberts (40773154)

Grantham continued their impressive start to the season by continuing with their 100 per cent win record, taking it to four wins in four games.

Gorse Lane looked in picturesque condition and with the potential for rain and cloud conditions, Boston won the toss and elected to bowl.

The opening partnership of Jaden Fell (44) and Ross Carnelley (30) laid the foundations of an excellent opening stand of 59 for the home team. Carnelley would eventually fall to Tom Baxter (1-38), caught and bowled.

Ben Coddington (54no) looked assured at the crease and carried his bat to the end of the innings. The middle order for Grantham made the most of the final overs with James Dobson, Carl Wilson and Mark Footitt scoring at over a run a ball, carrying Grantham’s total to 194 from 40 overs.

Boston’s innings got off to a dreadful start with Daniel Freeman (1-30) picking up the early wicket of Tim Norris for a three-ball duck. The trend continued for Grantham and Boston were very much out of sight with the score on 56-5.

A late fightback by Tom Baxter (52) and Luke Gilding (42no) for the sixth wicket partnership gave the smallest of chances, however, with the run rate climbing Grantham were able to seal a victory by 28 runs after Boston finished on 166.

James Dobson (3-41) was the pick of the Grantham bowlers.

Grantham travel to Market Deeping tomorrow (Saturday), hoping to continue their 100 per cent start to the season.

South Lincs & Border League

West 1

Billingborough 1st 189 (40)

Grantham 2nd 168-6 (40)

Won the toss and elected to bat

Grantham's second string travelled to Billingborough in the hopes of ending their winless campaign against one of their local rivals.

Clouds and the potential for rain later in the day gave the feeling that it was a bowl first day, however, Billingborough’s captain opted to instead, bat.

That decision may have come to haunt him after the early lost of one of the openers by Jared Hackney (1-37). But their second wicket partnership steadied the ship with contributions from Richard Wells (58) and Robert Arnold (25).

Ryan Wilson-Law (5-50) entered the attack in the middle period and stole the show for Grantham, bowling excellent lines and ripping through the middle order.

Billingborough were all out on the final ball of the innings for 189.

Grantham opened in dark skies and were soon off the pitch again after 10 overs due to the introduction of rain.

After a 30-minute break, the players were soon back on the pitch and play commenced again.

Stewart Mudie (34) continued his fine form with the bat.

Tight bowling from the Billingborough bowling group allowed a control of the innings and the Grantham middle order struggled to stamp their authority.

Max Everett was able to get some fluidity at the crease and carryied his bat for 88.

The scoring rate became to much and Grantham fell 21 runs short in their efforts to chase down Billingborough's score.

Grantham 2nd are at home to Belton Park tomorrow, looking to end their winless run. Play starts at 1pm at Gorse Lane.

