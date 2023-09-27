United Counties League Division One

Rainworth Miners Welfare 1

Harrowby United 5

Harrowby United hoped to continue the recent good form on Saturday, travelling to Rainworth with a full squad from which to pick.

Goals from Harry Allcock, Lord Marfo and Jack Gurney were enough to see Harrowby take all three points to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Harrowby were on the front foot from the start and it was not long before their early domination paid off.

Gurney released Allcock who fired home after only seven minutes.

Harrowby doubled their lead on 20 minutes from the penalty spot when Marfo was brought down, before dusting himself off and firing past Liam Arnold in the Rainworth goal.

The remainder of the half became scrappy with neither team taking control, and with half time break approaching Rainworth reduced the arrears when Calum Brookes’s long clearance found Thomas Marshall whose first time volley from 30 yards gave Jake Frestle no chance in the Harrowby goal.

Again, Harrowby started the half better and increased their lead on 50 minutes when the ever dangerous Allcock fired home from close range.

Not to be outdone, Marfo scored his second of the afternoon 10 minutes later, latching on to a Gurney through-ball before firing past Arnold.

It was now total dominance from the Arrows and they rounded off the afternoon in style when Gurney’s 25-yard drive found the bottom left-hand corner for Harrowby’s fifth of the day.

The win recorded Harrowby’s fourth win on the trot, moving them to sixth place in the league.