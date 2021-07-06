Grantham Town will play in front of fans at The Meres tomorrow (Saturday) for the first time since November 3 – and it will be free to get in.

The Gingerbreads will take on a GTFC Academy XI, and it will also be the first chance for new manager Carlton Palmer gets to see who his coaching team have brought together.

Palmer said: “Jas [Colliver] and Matt [Chatfield] have been brilliant while I’ve been away. We’ve talked a lot; they’ve given me reports from every training session and conversation that they’ve had.

Carlton Palmer and his son in December 2019, image credit PA WIRE. (46186140)

"I’ve watched from afar the results and successes of the Academy, from the Scholars winning their league to the under-12s winning their National Cup.

"Jas and Matt have been using lots of the under-23s and under-19s in training. We need to have that link and progression it’s crucial for the growth of the club.

"I can’t wait to get to the stadium and get to meet everyone from the fans to the directors, those that work in the bar and tea bar, those who put work in behind the scenes. I’ve seen what the supporters club do and what they contribute to the football club and that’s more than brilliant.”

Gingerbreads chairman Darren Ashton added: “We’re opening the gates for free, it’s been far too long since we’ve been able to welcome anyone into the ground to watch the first team.

"The contributions from the supporters club, the Town Tenner Club and individual donations have kept the football club going. We’re going to be forever indebted to them.”

Kick-off at The Meres is 1pm.

The next friendly for The Gingerbreads is on Tuesday night when they will travel to AFC Mansfield.