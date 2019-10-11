Following the success of last year's Non-League Day giveaway, Grantham Town chairman Nigel Wedgwood is heading back to the Hawkens Gingerbread bakery.

Mr Wedgwood said: "Everyone enjoyed their gingerbread last year and we've got a great relationship with Alastair at Hawkens Gingerbread, so we've teamed up again to giveaway more gingerbread."

Grantham Town host Hyde United on tomorrow's (Saturday) annual national Non-League Day, and the club is hoping to attract those supporters who have not got a game.

Grantham Town chairman Nigel Wedgwood with Alastair Hawken at the London Road-based bakery. (19118629)

Mr Wedgwood said: "Non-League Day is a chance for clubs to show off what we're about.

"If you come to the match and hold a season ticket for a Premier League or Football League club and you bring someone with you, you'll both get in for a tenner.

"Hopefully, you'll enjoy what you see and will come back when your club hasn't got a match or are away.

"We're working hard behind the scenes to build relationships with companies, charities and local clubs to build what we're doing. We've already got a great hardcore group of supporters, but we want that to grow."

In addition to the ticket offer and free gingerbread, Grantham Town Supporters Club shop will be offering various discounts on goods.

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.