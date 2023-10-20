A woman who couldn't swim 18 months ago, is now on the GB triathlon team.

Sarah Terry from Long Bennington started her athletic career as a runner and later found the sport of triathlon after sustaining injuries to her knees.

"I had to give up running which was unfortunate because I loved running," said Terry.

NANA Sarah Terryof Long Bennington

"It has always been my best discipline in sport.

"After this happened, I looked at ways to maintain fitness.

"I first got on a bike about three years ago and started cycling.

"I then joined Belvoir Triathlon Club and started getting interested in the sport.

"The only problem was — I couldn't swim."

Sarah said that her teammates at Belvoir Triathlon Club encouraged her to learn and helped teach her how to swim.

"Everyone at Belvoir Tri-Club has been really supportive," said Terry.

Sarah participated in her first event, an Aqua Race at Staunton Harold two weeks before the GB qualifier.

An Aqua Race is a swim and a bike, it is great for people who can't run or don't enjoy running.

The Aqua Races are usually a 1500m swim, normally in a lake or a river, and a 40 to around 45km bike ride.

British triathlete Sarah Terry

"These events are great for people who can't run a lot," said Terry who has previously done some sprint triathlons which have run legs of 5km.

"Because of my knees, 5km is a good distance for me," she added.

"I can cope with 5km having the help of supports."

The day was a successful one as she placed on the podium.

"I came second in that event," said Terry.

"I really surprised myself.

"The coach from the club said, you are good — you definitely need to join more events."

British triathlete Sarah Terry

With the Stewartby Lake aquarbike British triathlon qualifier event approaching, Terry had a long, hard think about whether or not she should compete.

"A few people at the club said to have a go and I thought why not?"

"I went along and didn't tell anyone in case I didn't make it but I managed to get through," she said.

47-year-old Terry came first in her age group and third overall behind two athletes in their 20s.

She has now qualified for the world championships in October next year in Malaga, Spain.

NANA Sarah TerryBritish triathlete Sarah Terry of Rowe Farm, Long Bennington

It is a massive milestone for someone competing in just their first year in the sport.

"I was shocked at how I went, I would never have gone if I didn't have the belief of people at the club who encouraged me," said Terry.

"I am very grateful to the people who gave me the confidence to go for it.

"I am really happy that at 47, I am doing this, I think I am fitter now than I was 20 years ago.

"I want to keep pursuing this for the foreseeable future.

"I am training six days a week.

"I've joined Newark Swimming Club and am working with the head coach, Adam.

"So far it has been great."

"I know he will be of massive help to me moving forward.

"I have the stamina and I can swim for a long time but I am working on building strength.

"I am taking this seriously because I want to do well in the sport."

Sarah is looking for sponsorship, anyone interested in sponsoring her for the world championship event in Malaga is encouraged to contact her.

She can be reached on her Facebook page under Sarah Terry or by email

"It would be great to get a local sponsor," said Terry.

"I can put the businesses on my tri suits.

"It is a great opportunity because the race in Malaga Spain will be televised all over the world."