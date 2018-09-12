Balfe Motorsport (4089679)

Having won the GT4 class in the last round of the British GT Championship at Brands Hatch, Mike Robinson and Graham Johnson are considering moving to the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 650S GT3 for the final round at Donington Park next weekend.

Robinson and Johnson have been run by the Fulbeck-based team this season in GT4 alongside the GT3 car which has been raced by Shaun Balfe and Rob Bell.

“We tried the car for the first time at Donington, and found a lot of similarities to our GT4, but it goes a lot faster. It was really a case of familiarising ourselves and then head down and get on with it,” said Johnson.

“The car wasn’t as intimidating as I expected, in some ways easier to drive than the GT4, as it’s a purpose-built race car, rather than a converted road car,” he added.

The duo now have to decided whether it’s going to be the GT4 McLaren at Donington’s British GT finale, or the GT3 debut.

“If we both agree to change, we’ll do it,” Johnson concluded.

The team will also be running a second car at Donington, with Adam Balon and Ben Barnicoat in a McLaren 570S GT4.