Grantham table tennis legend, Russell Winfield, passed away on Good Friday, aged 59.

Joe Marlor, aged 14, was coached by Russell, and is now raising money in his former mentor’s memory for Grantham Talking Newspaper for the Blind and the support of table tennis players with disabilities. The charities were chosen after consultation with the Winfield family.

On Sunday (April 26) Joe will be completing a challenge to raise awareness of table tennis and disability. He will be simulating various disabilities and attempting to play table tennis against a robot.