Twenty-two handicap Geoff Back played his heart out over the summer months to become the 2021 Senior Matchplay Champion in his first year at Sudbrook Moor.

Geoff had an emphatic win in his initial round against John Ronan; and John has so far found success in the consolation Plate, a side event still being played for those going out in the early rounds of the main championship.

Showing a tenacious attitude, Geoff continued in a tight match with Pete Martin, going down to the last putt on the 18th hole.

Geoff Back, winner of the Sudbrook Moor Ron Boxell Senior Matchplay Trophy. (51946899)

Geoff met Ian Nicholson in the semi-final and marked up a 3&2 victory. In the final, Geoff wrapped it all up against experienced player Simon Gray to record a one up conclusion.

Geoff took home the Ron Boxell Trophy, evidence of a most successful matchplay season, with excellent prospects for a place in the Senior Captain’s Inter-Club Matchplay team in 2022.