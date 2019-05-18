Grantham Town this week announced season ticket prices for the Gingerbreads’ 2019/20 campaign.

Prices are £160 for adults, £100 concessions, £50 15 to 18-year-olds, £310 family ticket including two under-15 children.

And club chairman Nigel Wedgwood has decided against an ‘early bird’ offer to make availability fairer.

Mr Wedgwood said: “This is the price for everyone, they can be purchased right up to kick-off of our first home match of the season.

“The adult price gives you five matches free compared to paying on the gate.

“We want to give everyone the chance to get one. By not offering an ‘early bird’, it gives people chance to save for one over the next couple of months.”

To order your season ticket, email Pat Nixon secretary@granthamtownfc.com

The club have also announced that match day admission has been frozen for adults, concessions and 15 to 18-year-olds. Prices are £10 adults, £6 concessions, £3 age 15-18. Under-15s will still be able to get in free but have to be accompanied by a paying adult.

Mr Wedgwood also gave a brief update of what is currently happening behind the scenes at the club. He said: “We’re getting closer to our pre-season fixtures being all firmed up.

“Paul [Rawden] and Russ [Cousins] are busy building their squad.

“We’ve had work done on the pitch and we’re working hard to get new sponsors and people to help within the club.”

If you know anyone who can offer help on a match day or behind scenes, or you know someone who might be able to offer sponsorship, email commercial@granthamtownfc.com