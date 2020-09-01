After the 2019/20 season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, fans are finally allowed back into stadiums.

Grantham Town supporters will be able to watch their team play live at their home ground for the first time since February.

The Gingerbreads are set to host National League North side Alfreton Town on Saturday September 5, kick off at 3pm.

South Kesteven Sports Stadium, home of Grantham Town FC. (36841865)

This fixture is a special one as it sees Town manager, Martin McIntosh, take charge of his side for the first time at The Meres after four pre-season matches on the road.

McIntosh said: "We've had to get the pitch in playable condition. I've been itching to be here, I met Supporters at Atherton and Whitby.

"We missed them at Rossington but to have them at Handsworth and on Tuesday night at Ilkeston is great. But to be on our own pitch, in front of our crowd that's what we all want."

In line with the FA Guidelines, the initial attendance capacity is 300. All 2019/20 Season Ticket holders are able to enter for free.

Therefore 250 tickets are going on general sale, priced at £5 each. Kids tickets cost just £2.

To purchase tickets for Saturday's fixture, visit: granthamtownfc.com/payments/alfreton-town-fc--preseason-friendly-54670.html

