Grantham Town have this week added another new name to the forthcoming season's team roster.

The latest player to join for the 2019/20 season is midfielder James Berrett, from Halifax Town.

The midfielder made 24 appearances for the Vanarama National League side last season, after joining the Shaymen from Grimsby Town.

James Berrett (13067989)

Berrett has made more than 300 Football League appearances, after starting his career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, York City and Grimsby Town. He has also represented the Republic of Ireland at under-19, 20 and 21 levels

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden was excited to finally get Berrett to the club and, crucially, before yesterday's start to pre-season training.

Rawden said: “We’ve been talking since he was released from Halifax; we’ve had to be patient as we know the standard of the player he is. With pre-season training, we were really keen to get it all tied up before then.”

Berrett said he was relishing the challenge ahead of him. He said: “The league is really competitive and I’ve seen who we’ve brought in. Those players have got experience at this level and above.

"We’ll get into pre-season as a group and set our standards early”.

Regarding pre-season, the Gingerbreads have announced their admission prices for friendly matches.

Paid up 2019/20 season ticket holders will get free entry to home friendlies if they bring a friend along. The friend will also benefit from free entry.

The fixture against Nuneaton Borough on Saturday, July 27, has been made a 'Pay What You Think' match.

For all other home friendly fixtures, the admission has been set at £5 adults, £3 concessions, £2 15 to 18-year-olds, with under-15s free.

Gingerbreads chairman Nigel Wedgwood explained: "We wanted to give our season ticket holders something back; they can come and enjoy pre-season with a friend for nothing.

"Pre-season should be cheaper, as much as we expect the games to be competitive, both sides will be trying new things; players will be learning how their new team mates-play as well as the trialling of new players.

"It's an exciting time at the club. Paul and Russ [Cousins] have brought in players who are experienced at this level; they're ready to put a in a shift for the black and white shirt."

The first home pre-season fixture is against Grimsby Town on Tuesday, July 9.