Manager Matt Chatfield is hoping his Grantham Town side can hit the ground running when they open their new Northern Premier League campaign on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads get their East Division season started when they welcome last season’s play-off semi-finalists Shildon to the South Kesteven Sports Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

It is a return to step four of the non-league pyramid for Grantham following last season’s relegation from the Premier Division.

Ashton Hall keeps Stamford striker Cameron Johnson at bay during the recent county cup clash.

But a strong recruitment campaign in the summer and some impressive pre-season results have stood Grantham in good stead as Chatfield eyes an immediate return to the top flight of the Northern Premier League.

He said: “We want to get promoted this season and it’s what we have been talking to the players and fans about.

“It’s easy just to say that though and we have to back it up by hitting the ground running and being consistent.

“They are all big, strong and physical sides in the East Division and it will be a great test for us.

“Shildon will be a good opener for us at this level to know where we are at. We can then move on from there.

“But, if we’re consistent. then we will be up there, however, there’s some very good sides in the league who have recruited very well this season.

“It’s never a given at any level but we have definitely put ourselves in the right position with our recruitment this summer. It’s now down to us and the lads to be consistent and try and get as many wins as possible.”

Grantham have retained the services of strikers Ricky Miller and Lee Shaw from last season and have added the impressive capture of prolific Football League marksman Nathan Tyson to their ranks.

Former Plymouth defender Damien McCrory has joined from Nuneaton along with ex-Boston United trio Jake Wright, Matt Tottle and goalkeeper Dan Haystead in a revamped squad which has enjoyed a solid pre-season.

Chatfield added: “It’s felt like it’s been a long pre-season and we can’t wait for the league season to start.

“But it’s been good to get all the lads together and, if you do a good pre-season right, it sets you up for the whole season but, if you do it wrong, then the first two games are always going to be difficult.

“Time will tell but we’ve had a good pre-season and the lads have integrated really well because we’ve rebuilt most of the squad this season so we’ll see what happens on Saturday.

“Recruitment has been very strong and we’ve made sure this year that we’ve got people who want to be part of Grantham Town Football Club.

“There has been a lot recently who have just come for the money which hasn’t helped the club so we need to make sure we’ve got the right players in to get them ready for this coming season which will be a big battle.

“We went through a lot of players last season so we had to make sure that we recruited well and we’re looking at these lads for the season and not just for the first couple of weeks.

“We need a settled squad and that’s one of the massive ticks we have done over pre-season.”

Grantham rounded off their pre-season training schedule at the weekend when they spent the day at the Football Association national centre at St George’s Park.

The Gingerbreads were put through their paces in two separate training sessions and also made use of the gym and hydro-therapy pool.

Chatfield commented: “It was brilliant and, if you can’t get up for training at England’s facility, then there is something wrong.

“It was a great finish to our pre-season though and a nice little sweetener for two hard training sessions.

“They had a great day and everyone was there to take part in everything which obviously helps with our team spirit.

“You need to have a good dressing room because, when you need it in the winter and you’re 1-0 down with 10 minutes to go, then that can get you through the games.”

Grantham also held an open training session on Tuesday where Chatfield met the supporters afterwards as he looks to build a close connection with the club’s fan-base.

He explained: “The fans have been brilliant and they were the one constant thing last season.

“They were fantastic and you could hear them for 90 minutes. They can give us that extra lift when we need it most.

“If they can come out in their droves again then it will be a great season all-round for Grantham Town.

“We have to make sure that the connection between the players, management and fans is closer than ever because we want to be a family football club.

“It’s been running for nearly 150 years and we want to get some excitement about the club going into it.”

After Saturday’s home match, Grantham face a trip to newly-promoted Long Eaton on Tuesday night.