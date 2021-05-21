An FA restructure to non-league was announced earlier this week, but both Grantham Town and Harrowby United will remain in the same leagues for the 2021/22 season.

With the news coming on Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that, despite the restructuring of non-league which saw over 100 clubs promoted a step, both the Arrows and Gingerbreads would not be moving leagues.

Grantham remain in step three of the non-league pyramid. There were no changes to the teams that the Gingerbreads will face in next season’s Pitching In Northern Premier League.

Harrowby also maintained their spot in step six, although they did have slim hopes of a promotion after finishing in the top five for the past two unfinished campaigns.

The Arrows are set to compete once again in the United Counties League Division One. However, due to the reshuffling, they will compete against 14 new teams.

The only familiar foes for Harrowby next season will be the likes of Aylestone Park, Birstall United, Holwell Sports, Lutterworth Athletic, Saffron Dynamo and St Andrew’s.

With an influx of Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire teams, Harrowby are now the only Lincolnshire side in their division.

Michael Atter, chairman of Harrowby United, said:“We’re disappointed that we didn’t get moved up [a league], but that was a long shot anyway.

“We’ve got a good nucleus of local players. We’ve got a couple who do come in from Lincoln and Nottingham, so the Nottingham lads are no problem.

“Really, it’s not a bad league to be in for us. There’s some good teams, it’ll be a tough test, because there’s a lot of unknowns.

“Usually, going into a league season, you’ve played these teams year in year out, and I know they change each year, but you know who’s going to be strong and who’s not, whereas next season we’ve got to assume everybody’s strong.

“We played a couple of the new teams in the FA Vase, Dunkirk and West Bridgeford. We ended up beating both of them. It’ll be a good test I think and we’re looking forward to it.

“This restructure was always going to happen and you’re in the hands of the FA as to where you end up. Some teams in our league have not been very fortunate in the leagues they’ve been put in with an awful lot of travelling.

“Jamie, the manager, is looking forward to it. We’ll see what the season brings.Jamie’s got the players back in June, some friendlies in July and the league campaign begins in August all being well.”