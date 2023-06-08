The exodus at Grantham Town continued today with the announcement that manager Matt Chatfield has left the club.

A brief statement from the club read: ”Grantham Town can confirm that we have parted company with manager Matt Chatfield with immediate effect.

“After a difficult two weeks at the club it was decided that the club needed to move in a new direction.

“We thank Matt for his time at the club and wish him all the success in the future. The club will look to appoint a new manager imminently. No further comment will be made.”

The news came just days after the club’s financial backers Sarah and Clive Pickles pulled out.

A club statement read: “Grantham Town can confirm that the tenure of Sarah and Clive Pickles has sadly come to an end.

“The last two years have been very challenging, both on and off the pitch, but one thing is certain, their commitment and dedication to see it through cannot be questioned, ensuring players wages were honoured until the end of the season. Unfortunately, it has not been the expected outcome we all hoped for, and they leave the club with our best wishes for their future ventures.”

The club also announced this week the departure of players Ashton Hall and Harry Wood.

Grantham Town Supporters Club, together with existing directors and officers of the club, have formed a steering committee with the aim of readying the Gingerbreads for the start of the season.

An initial meeting was held on Wednesday night, from which another statement was issued this morning.

It read: “A well-attended meeting saw supporters offering their expertise and time to the existing directors and club officials to form groups to continue running the football club and Academy while a new board is sort.”