Grantham Town boss Thomas is off to pastures new
Following yesterday's 2-0 home defeat to Workington, Grantham Town have announced that manager Richard Thomas has left the club.
Thomas, formerly assistant manager at Notts County, has been offered another door back into the pro game.
The club's statement said: “Grantham Town has reluctantly agreed to first team manager Richard Thomas departing from his short-term contract to pursue an exciting opportunity to return to professional football.
"We are extremely grateful to Richard not only for his professionalism in managing the first team, but also for all his assistance in helping the club to restructure off-field matters, which will help us to further progress as a football club."
Club chairman Nigel Wedgewood added: “Richard has been the ultimate professional and offered his services on a short-term basis when we had an urgent need for support.
"I’ve know doubt his career will continue to excel and, on behalf of the football club, wish him every success in the future.”
