The Gingerbreads' mid-season friendly on Tuesday night against Boston United raised funds for refugees from Ukraine.

The game was designated as 'pay what you want' on the gate, with all the gate monies going to the refugees cause.

The Gingerbread 1874 bar and catering staff put their wages into the fund and the match officials did not charge any fee for the night.

Action from Tuesday night's charity fundraiser between Grantham Town and Boston United. Photo: Toby Roberts (55383234)

With Leisure SK not charging for pitch hire or floodlight use and Grantham Town Supporters Club donating the amount they would have paid for the pitch hire, more than £1,250 was raised by the game.

Every penny raised on Tuesday night has gone to the appeal.

In addition, the staff at Serendipity Healthcare (Grantham Town chair Sarah Pickles’ company), with Sarah's permission, have had a collection of essential items and collected a full van load of goods.

This weekend they will also be holding an indoor jumble sale to add to the funds already raised.