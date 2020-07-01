Home   Sport   Article

Grantham Town announce fourth signing of summer transfer window

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 09:15, 01 July 2020

Grantham Town have announced their fourth summer signing.

The Gingerbreads have welcomed Ben Middleton as the latest signing to The Meres as their preparations continue for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Middleton has joined from Lincolnshire rivals and Vanarama National League North outfit Boston United, in a move which will see him reunite with manager Martin McIntosh, who he had a loan spell under at Buxton.

