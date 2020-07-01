Grantham Town have announced their fourth summer signing.

The Gingerbreads have welcomed Ben Middleton as the latest signing to The Meres as their preparations continue for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Middleton has joined from Lincolnshire rivals and Vanarama National League North outfit Boston United, in a move which will see him reunite with manager Martin McIntosh, who he had a loan spell under at Buxton.