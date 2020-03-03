Grantham Town today (Tuesday) confirmed the appointment of Martin McIntosh as the new manager of the club.

Since the resignation of Paul Rawden and his team, the club has had numerous people show interest in the vacancy.

In a statement, the club said it had to consider the short term situation as well as considering the longer term picture, and the board of directors swiftly came to the conclusion that they needed a well-established manager who has experience of the Northern Premier League tier of football.

After serious and detailed consideration, and having met with McIntosh, the board came to the conclusion that he would be an excellent appointment for the football club. He will take charge of Saturday's game away at Atherton Colleries.

McIntosh made more than 450 appearances in his career, starting in Scotland before making appearances in the Football League with Stockport County, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town. He took his first steps in coaching in 2009, being named as first team coach at Rotherham, before taking the reins at Worksop Town in October 2010.

Subsequently, he had a six-year spell in charge at Buxton, leaving the Bucks in 2018. Since then, Martin has had spells lower down the pyramid at Ilkeston Town and Frickley Athletic.

Upon taking up the Gingerbreads reins, McIntosh said: “I’m delighted at the opportunity and can’t wait to get started. We’ve got a lot of big games coming up and I’m really looking forward to it.

"We need to build a side that will fight for each other and pull us away from the drop zone. It’s still close down there but I’m fully focused on the challenge ahead.

"I met with the directors and I’m excited at their vision for the club. My immediate priority is the first team and then I’ll be working alongside Alex [Watson] and the staff at the academy to try and give the young players an opportunity as we begin to build for next year.”

The club's board expressed their appreciation for Danny Racchi and Scott Goodwin for the way they took on the task of interim managers, with their efforts duly rewarded on Saturday with a valuable three points. Racchi will be staying on as captain.

Former Gingerbreads Goodwin has left after his brief return to the club and departs with the board's best wishes and gratitude.

