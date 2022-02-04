Grantham Town have two big away games in the space of four days this week.

The bottom of the table Gingerbreads head to seventh placed Warrington Town tomorrow (Saturday) and then to league leaders Matlock Town on Tuesday night.

Grantham go into the week on the back of two battling games this week – a defeat to FC United of Manchester on Saturday and a draw at Lancaster City on Tuesday.

Grantham Town celebrate Shane Clarke's goal. (54620065)

Grantham Town toiled for 90 minutes to earn that point on the road at Lancaster City.

Ricky Miller finally got on the scoresheet and gave the Gingerbreads the lead, but a home goal on the stroke of half time denied them all three points.

“We had five players missing, but we worked so hard,” said Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene. “It would be great if we could keep a lead, but we deserved that and are getting better and better.”

Town boss Greene was generally pleased with his side’s progress of late.

He said: “Manchester and Lancaster, both doing well in the league. We got in front in both games but never seen it through to win both matches.

“We was nearly there against Manchester, 15 minutes to go, and just on the stroke of half time against Lancaster.

“But it just shows we are getting there. We’ve played three strong sides in Scarborough and the other two.

“To go away from home, bearing in mind we had five people out on Tuesday, three centre halves, Shane Clarke in midfield and AJ [Adelekan] at left back, all weren’t available. So to go there and get a battling point was fantastic.”

Town boss Dennis Greene and his coaching staff watch skipper Elliott Durrell in flight. (54620083)

Greene was understandably happy to see Miller score his maiden Gingerbreads goal.

Greene said: “I remember when I had him at Boston United. Up till Christmas he’d scored about four goals, and after Christmas he scored 20-odd goals. So hopefully that will get him charging.”

Looking to this coming week’s games at Warrington and Matlock, Greene said his side will have to be firing on all four cylinders to get an agreeable outcome.

Greene said: “What tends to happen when you play the top boys, like Matlock and Warrington, you have to be absolutely at the top of your game to get a result.

“When you play the teams that haven’t got their kind of qualities you don’t need to be as good, but still get a result.

“They might get five chances and only take one, whereas Matlock can get five and take four.”