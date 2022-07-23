Grantham Town remain unbeaten in their pre-season campaign after they held National League North side Boston United to a goalless draw.

In truth, there was very little to separate the two sides throughout and a neutral outsider would have had no idea that there was a two league difference between them.

It was another warm day up Trent Road and for once the players and supporters could be thankful for the cooling effects of the The Meres 'mistral'.

Striker Lee Shaw went close to giving the Gingerbreads the lead in the first few minutes against the Pilgrims on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58180676)

Lively throughout the match, Grantham striker Lee Shaw had an early chance in the second minute, running down the right and firing just over the Pilgrims goal.

Three minutes later, Gingerbreads deadball specialist Steve Leslie fired his free kick fractionally over the bar from the corner of the penalty area.

Boston's Jake Wright brought a catch out of Town goalkeeper Dan Haystead in the ninth minute as the visitors tried to up the pressure.

The game became an end-to-end affair but Grantham defended admirably.

Town's Jonathan Wafula conceded a free kick on 26 minutes for a foul on Jordan Crawford. Lebrun Mbeka got a good header to the free kick but it flew over the bar.

Both sides were reduced to half-chances at best as the first half wore on.

The best two opportunities came in the final few minutes. Grantham defender Matt Tootle ran clear through the centre but fired over the target, whilst Boston's Wright was denied by Haystead with a great reaction save.

The Gingerbreads had the first attempt on goal three minutes into the second period when Matt McBride's dangerous, high cross-cum-shot looking to be dropping very much goalwards, forcing United keeper Sam Long into a desperate and risky punch.

For a period, the Pilgrims seemed to have upped it a gear but it was nothing that Town could not handle.

Grantham's next real chance came just before the hour mark. Tootle put in a great ball across the face of goal, forcing a Boston defender to head over for a corner. Leslie's flag kick eventually saw the ball find Shaw who volleyed over the bar.

Like the first half, even half-chances were at a premium as the clock ticked down with much of the game played out in midfield tussles.

The Gingerbreads' final chance to steal a late winner came with three minutes remaining when one of their trialists zipped his shot just wide of the post.

With both teams having a player down injured and being treated in the final minute or so, referee Mr Caley did not see any point in carrying on and blew for a slightly early bath.