Grantham found themselves trailing after only three minutes of their crunch relegation battle with Winterton Rangers on Saturday - and didn’t show enough over the following 87 minutes to get anything out of the game.

They had fallen behind to Sam Aynsley's early opener in the Northern Premier League East Division match at the South Kesteven Stadium.

Henry Moore then doubled their Scunthorpe visitors' lead late in the first half before Elliot Walker cut the deficit with 19 minutes remaining, writes Graham Cowell.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

However, the Gingerbreads were unable to find an equaliser and were leapfrogged by Rangers in the league standings after a performance that annoyed skipper Gregg Smith.

He said: "We need more character in the changing room. They had more than us.

"They were celebrating a throw-in, while we did nothing. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb in the first half and we can't expect to only turn up for the second half and win games."

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

The opening goal came as Grantham gave too much space up on the edge of their own penalty area.

Owen Vincent was able to square the ball for the overlapping Aynsley who left the returning Sisa Tuntulwana in his wake before sliding the ball past Curtis Hall.

The Gingerbreads forced a couple of corners as they tried to establish their game. They played the ball around the edge of the Winterton penalty area before Brad Munns fired wide of the target.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

Winterton played some nice football after 12 minutes to again pass the ball across the Gingerbreads defence for Aynsley, but this time Hall was equal to his shot.

Hall denied Vincent twice in a couple of minutes as Grantham gave the ball up easily as Winterton seemed to win all the challenges and Hall was well positioned to stop the the visitors' strikers efforts.

Grantham had no forward threat as they kept giving the ball away and it was only a free kick from Harry Lovick just before the half-hour mark that troubled the visitors at all.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

Lovick’s free kick took a deflection off a defender's head before nestling in the arms of Nathan Popple.

Hesitancy in the Grantham defence gave Winterton a second goal shortly before half time.

A free kick from the left-hand side dropped in no-man’s land six yards out and came off Hall, but the only player to react was Winterton's Moore and he comfortably turned in the loose ball.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

Smith replaced Rodrigo Goncalves for Grantham at half-time and there was immediately more urgency to the Gingerbreads play.

From a corner after 49 minutes, Smith had two bites at the cherry at the far post, but neither header could beat the Winterton defence.

Lovick tried his luck from distance as Winterton tried to clear, but his effort was blocked as well.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

Kwesi Ofushine had a golden chance to get Grantham back into the game on 53 minutes.

Curtis Morrison hit a cross to the far post where Ofushine was unmarked six yards out but, with the goal gaping, he blasted over the crossbar.

His next effort was better when Chris Salt’s header dropped nicely to him, but Winterton had enough bodies back to block another effort.

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

Action from Grantham's home defeat to Winterton. Photo: Toby Roberts

The Gingerbreads pulled a ball back in controversial circumstances after 67 minutes.

Winterton goalkeeper Popple rolled the ball away for a throw-in when referee Mr Gray went to check an injury to Vincent. After a lengthy delay, Grantham kept the ball at the throw-in and Walker fired a left foot shot into the top corner of the net.

Grantham kept aiming for Smith’s head as they tried to get an equaliser but the Gingerbreads captain was only able to fashion two half chances for his side.

The first header from a long Hall clearance flew wide and the second found Lovick but his shot rolled past the post.

With time running out, Morrison drove in a cross that almost sneaked in at the far post as the Gingerbreads could not get the goal they needed.