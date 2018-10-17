Grantham Town manager Culverhouse resigns
Ian Culverhouse's short reign at Grantham Town FC is over.
Following the Gingerbreads' fifth straight league defeat on Tuesday night, Culverhouse resigned as manager, citing personal reasons.
Club chairman Nigel Wedgwood said: “It is with regret that Grantham Town Football Club accepts the resignation of Ian Culverhouse.
"On behalf of everyone at the club, may I express our thanks for his hard work and commitment in his short time here.
"Ian leaves the club on best of terms and we very much wish him well in the future.
“We will now go through the process of finding a new Manager. With having no match on Saturday, that gives us time to put a plan in place ready for Tuesday night’s trip to Matlock Town.”
