Grantham Town manager Richard Thomas has this week added more firepower to his side to try and turn around the Gingerbreads' fortunes.

Grantham's slump in form continued on Saturday when they were defeated 3-0 at Hyde United.

The only highlight of last month was the Gingerbreads beating Workington 4-1 away, prior to which their last previous win was way back in September.

Back of the net: New signing Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson has a keen eye for goal. (5849677)

Saturday's game got off to the worst of starts when Town found themselves a goal down in the opening minutes. Grantham were 2-0 down at half time and the Manchester side hammered the final nail in the coffin in the dying minutes.

Town boss Thomas was understandably disappointed with the weekend's result. He said: "You can't keep giving sides early leads. We've got to start valuing clean sheets. We need to go back to basics and work hard, which we did to some extent."

In training this week, Thomas has been going back to the basics, concentrating on the need for solid defence.

Thomas said: "This week we've talked about the pride of defending our goal. We need to be stopping counter-attacks early; to stop them getting in our half, then our penalty area. We've got to stop the shot being made.

"We've been through it in training this week. We know we're a young side and we're learning but we've got to be taking what we do in training on to the pitch on a match day."

With defensive issues addressed, Thomas also expressed the need for more presence up front and revealed the Gingerbreads' new additions to its strike force.

He said: "Our other issue has been scoring goals. It's not good enough to not work the goalkeeper. We didn't find out whether he's a good keeper or not, that's not acceptable.

"I'm really pleased to get Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson in from Stamford. He was their top scorer last season when they reached the play-off final.

"Shaun Harrad has come in on loan from Matlock. They are both two experienced players who know this level and what is needed."

Both strikers are expected to be in tomorrow's squad when Grantham Town welcome Marine to The Meres. Kick-off 3pm.