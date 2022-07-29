Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield said he was happy with his team’s performance after they held Boston United to a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

He said: “I think the game plan worked for what we wanted. We’ve played a couple of games now where we’ve looked at our shape and balance and how it looks against not much pressure, so now it was how it looked with what we thought we’d get a lot of constant pressure against Boston, because they are a good side and have got some good players in there.

“We looked quite comfortable at times, especially in the first half I thought we looked very comfortable. We limited their chances to not many full chances.”

An aerial Jonathan Wafula controls the ball for Grantham Town. (58280752)

Town boss Chatfield was content with the way his side had handled the Pilgrims who had brought a competitive squad to The Meres.

He said: “It’s nice to keep clean sheets always, especially against a team that’s two leagues above not matter if it’s pre-season or not, it’s still a good achievement for the lads.

“They [Boston] were pretty strong to be fair, which is credit to us because sometimes when you get these kind of games they don’t bring a full strength team out and it doesn’t look real.

“I think we matched them really well and it was a good test for us.”

Tuesday night’s game should have seen Town hosting Farsley Celtic but Chatfield said he received a phone call on Saturday to say the West Yorkshire would be unable to fulfil the fixture due to players being ill.

Chatfield said: “It was a bit weird because they had only just played a game against Chester. So I don’t how they’d gone from being able to play the game to being ill in a matter of hours.”

The Gingerbreads are on the road themselves tomorrow (Saturday) when they visit Basford United, with the match kicking off at 1pm.

Chatfield said: “It’s what Basford wanted unfortunately, but it does help us a little bit because it gets the lads across to Grantham for the second half for the Academy game, they kick off at 3pm, their first game of the season.

“It’s not ideal for our preparation but it just means a couple of lads can’t make it now.

“The team will be different on Saturday, not what we would like it to be, but it’s still a game of football, 90 minutes for some of the lads to prove themselves.”

Of course, there is another big match this weekend and Chatfield will be amongst the many millions cheering on the women’s England team when they take on Germany in the Euro 2022 Final on Sunday.

He said: “I think it’s an amazing achievement. I think it’s the right time as well. If there ever was a right time for women’s football, I think it is the right time, because it is starting to grow a lot more in England.

“One thing for sure, you have a winning team at the top, it always makes people want to jump in.

“And we’ve seen it ourselves. We’re doing Wildcat sessions. Our lead coach for the Academy is a female coach who we’ve managed to prise out of the women’s game, which is a massive boost for us.

“She’s absolutely fantastic and she’s all for England. I think she’s been to every game this Euros.

“And so for us, it’s just a massive thing. We need to get our women’s side of the game up and running again and I think it will give us a big boost to be able to do that.

“For how good they’ve played all through the tournament, I can’t see Germany posing many threats to be fair.

“They’ve got their striker who’s joint top goal scorer but apart from that they didn’t look too good last night [Wednesday].

“I think we do what we have done throughout the tournament, we’ll be absolutely fine.

“It will be great to get some silverware for England.”