Grantham Town are delighted to announce the signing of striker Remaye Campbell ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 NPL campaign.

Campbell returns to The Meres following his release from Vanarama National League side Notts County this summer and, after previous loan spells at the Gingerbreads, will look to make his mark at the club this season.

Town manager Martin McIntosh was also happy to bring Campbell to the club and believes having a mix of younger and more experienced talent will help his side out.

He said: “I’m really happy to bring Remaye back to the club.

“He’s only 19, but he is extremely talented and having that blend of youth and experience in the squad will really help the team going forward.

“I know he was very highly thought of during his time at Notts County and I’m looking forward to working with him and helping him to get back up the ladder.”

McIntosh worked with Campbell briefly last season during his time on loan from Notts County and admitted that whilst he has the talent, Campbell needs to work hard to earn his place.

The Gingerbreads boss said: “Remaye is a young lad with a great pedigree and he deserves a chance.

“He still has to work hard though and prove himself, and it’s up to him to make sure he’s in the best shape possible.

“I want players who are hungry for success and want to prove themselves and I believe he can do that for us.”

The 19-year-old joins a host of attacking talent who have been recruited this summer, with Liam Hardy, Ashley Worsfold and Luke Hinsley all being signed, as well as bright academy prospect Rodrigo Silva also being in the fold ahead of the long-anticipated return to football.

Whilst the competition for places will be healthy, McIntosh also believes that it will help to improve Campbell’s and his fellow attackers' game.

McIntosh said: “When it comes to signing players, you can’t just have two people, you need competition.

“We’ve brought in some good talent in Liam Hardy and Ash Worsfold, whilst we also have Luke Hinsley who is a midfielder but can also play in an advanced role too.

“Rodrigo as well, from the academy, has been knocking on the door since last season so could also be in contention too; so, the competition for places is very good.

“I think it will definitely help them all to improve their game and they will all be fighting it out with each other to ensure they are on the team sheet for each game.”

