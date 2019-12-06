Grantham Town’s return to action was struck a blow on Saturday, with the game against Matlock Town

abandoned midway through due to thick fog.

The match kicked off in bright conditions but it became increasingly misty until a blanket of inpenetrable fog descended on The Meres after half time, forcing the referee to end the game just after the hour mark.

Gingerbreads joint manager Paul Rawden said: “It was definitely the right call to abandon it. Matlock will probably think we’ve pushed for it as we were 2-1 down and had 10 men.

Grantham Town v Matlock Town (23372574)

"However, it was the linesman that called for it. They deserve credit for doing it.

“They came out at half time and they gave it a go, but it got to the point where it wasn’t possible.

“I couldn’t see the other side of the pitch. If a tackle goes in and the referee is in the wrong position, something could happen. And they’re there for the players’ safety, and that’s paramount.”

Grantham had gone in front with a goal from new signing Kieran Wells but found themselves 2-1 down by half time, by which time they had lost Charlie Ward to a straight red card on 41 minutes.

Rawden said: “I do find it strange that the record is expunged, the goals scored don’t count, but the bookings and red card for Charlie Ward does.

“We went with three up front. The plan was to put the ball in good areas as quickly as often as we could. [James] Berrett and Charlie were there to back them up if the Matlock defence won the header. It definitely worked.

“It was a good positive start. Remaye [Campbell] should have put us one up and Kieran has got his first goal.

“I know it won’t go down in the records, but it happened during the best part of the match. Wellsy is a proven Step 3 striker. I’ve known him for a long time, we know what we’re going to get with him. He works his socks off, he links up play and he’s good in the air. We want him to score more goals, and he’s hungry to do that for us.”

Rawden and co-manager Russ Cousins were pleased with another new signing, Isaac Currie, who they have brought in to bolster their defensive ranks.

Rawden said: “We’ve brought in Isaac Currie, he’s come in from playing in America. The Northern Premier League is much more robust. But he’s come away picking up the man of the match award, that shows he’s fitted in really well.”

Despite the Ginger-breads going into the second half a goal down, Rawden could still see positive signs after the break, before the game came to a premature ending.

He said: “When we went down to 10 men we kept positive, we kept on the front foot. A bit like we did against Rushall.

“In the time we had in the second half, we’ve had a goal disallowed, Wellsy has hit one which the keeper just kept out. The keeper has pulled off a good save to a curling shot that appeared to be heading for the top corner.”

Turning his attention to tomorrow’s trip to Witton Albion, Rawden stressed that the much yearned for win on the road was the ultimate goal for the day.

He added: “Witton is a really difficult place to go. We’re a stronger squad now than at the start of the season, we’re galvanising them to go places.

“After having the Whitby game called off, it was good to have an hour of real football. We’re all wanting that elusive away win.”

Read more Football