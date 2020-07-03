Grantham boss Martin Mcintosh has been busy preparing for the new season as well as keeping active during lockdown.

As with most managers across the country, Gingerbreads boss Martin McIntosh has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that his playing squad is ready for the return of the new season.

Keeping in regular conversation with transfer targets as well as his coaching staff, the Grantham boss admitted he has been working non-stop in the off-season.