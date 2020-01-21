Grantham Town today issued a short statement stating that club chairman Nigel Wedgwood has handed in his resignation.

The statement read: "Overnight, Nigel Wedgwood informed the Board of Directors that he has resigned from the Board of both Grantham Town FC and Grantham Sports Academy.

"A full statement will be released in due course, but we would like to thank Nigel for all his hard work and dedication over the last two years."

Nigel Wedgwood (27283495)

Mr Wedgwood has issued the following: "It was with great sadness last night, that I notified the boards of both the club and the academy of my intention to resign with immediate effect.

"In my two years at the club, I hope we have managed to spread a little bit of light through the club and more importantly put actions in place, so our great club continues to go from strength to strength, both on and off the pitch for years to come.

"May Jennie, Jai and myself thank everyone for the love and friendship we have experienced. It truly has been very special!

"There are some very special people who volunteer for GTFC and have done for a very long time. I can't begin to thank you enough, for what you do and keep doing please.

"As for the fantastic loyal fans. Thank you and hopefully see you soon!

"Take care everyone and each other."

