Christmas came late for Grantham Town with a very welcome win in the Lincolnshire derby at Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day.

The Gingerbreads came from behind twice to triumph in the dying minutes in a five-goal thriller, with a Joe Maguire own goal in the 89th minute giving them a second consecutive away win.

The victory came after a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday when Town conceded early on and never got back on terms with the visitors

Grantham manager Richard Thomas was disappointed that a mistake at the back cost his side again: "They didn't threaten us, we didn't threaten them too much. We should've be going into Christmas with another point.

"It was like the lads are putting extra pressure on themselves as they're desperate to do well. This is leading them to rush their decisions. We could've just cleared the ball out but we were looking for the clever option."

After conceding early on, Thomas felt his side contained Stlaybridge: "We did really well in limiting them. Jordan Wright only had one real shot to deal with and that was a 30-yarder.

"Their back four was really well organised and gave Danny Durkin and Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson very few chances for them to get past.

"I thought the last 20 minutes we were the much better side, we started moving the ball quicker and giving ourselves more options."

Following Saturday's disappointment, Thomas said he asked his players to go home, enjoy Christmas, and come back ready and fighting for Boxing Day – and that is exactly what they did.

The Gingerbreads showed great resilience to regroup after going behind twice in front of a crowd of more than 700 at Gainsborough.

Thomas said: "With the disappointment of not getting anything from Saturday, this is a massive plus.

"We worked hard for each other, we managed to get it back to 1-1. A momentary lapse of concentration gave them a chance to get back into it. They scored a great free kick to get them back in front.

"What was really encouraging, we didn't let our head drops. We kept going, we had chances and Ryley Thompson was in the right place to get us back level.

"We've pushed forward and with a bit of luck involved, we've got a late winner."

Grantham have not got a game tomorrow (Saturday) and must wait until New Year's Day to resume business, when Basford United will be the visitors to The Meres.

Basford, though, are in action tomorrow and face a tough encounter at home to Warrington Town before they make the short trip to Grantham on Tuesday.

Thomas said: "Basford will bring a wealth of experience at this level, but we've just beaten a team that is like that.

"We've got to be confident in our ability, take our time and build on the win.

"We've won out last two away matches, but we need to get some form at home."

Kick-off on New Year's Day at The Meres is 3pm.