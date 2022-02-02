By Graham Cowell

Grantham Town battled for 90 minutes to earn a point on the road at Lancaster City on Tuesday night.

Ricky Miller gave the Gingerbreads the lead, but a home goal on the stroke of half time denied them all three points.

"We had five players missing, but we worked so hard," said Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene. "It would be great if we could keep a lead, but we deserved that tonight and are getting better and better."

The early decisions seemed to go against the Gingerbreads, allowing the home side to have the better of the early exchanges, but good defending denied Lancaster any shots at goal. Sam Bailey got space to deliver a sixth minute cross that Grantham cleared comfortably.

Lancaster continued to get the rub of the green as Liam Brockbank seemed to run through Ali Aydemir with no whistle from referee Mr Cox. From his cross, Town goalkeeper Jim Pollard gathered the shot.

The home side continued to create half chances with Pollard punching clear from Christian Sloane after 14 minutes.

Midway through the first half, the Gingerbreads began to threaten the home side. Lee Shaw played a pass on for Aydemir, but he played a poor pass and the chance was lost.

Bailey continued to cause the Gingerbreads headaches, winning a corner in the 24th minute. Niall Cowperthwaite won the delivery that fell to Joe Roswell-Grant, but the Lancaster striker failed to make the most of the chance.

The Gingerbreads' resilience at the back saw them able to create chances of their own as the half wore on. But Pollard still had to be alert to gather a low shot from Charlie Bailey on 33 minutes.

Khaellem Bailey-Nicholls hit a long shot that City keeper Curtis Anderson was well positioned to gather.

Immediately after, Grantham took the lead with seven minutes to go to half time. Shaw played a ball on to Miller. One-on-one with Anderson, Miller calmly finished to give the Gingerbreads the lead.

Lancaster made an immediate effort to draw level, but Pollard was again in the right place to keep Grantham in front.

It looked as though the Gingerbreads would hold out until the break, but the home side had other ideas. Lancaster forced a corner right on the stroke of half time. Sloane's shot was deflected wide as the game moved into the last minute of the first half. A deep delivery found Cowperthwaite at the far post and his header looped just under the crossbar.

The home side came out sharply after the break. Immediately after kick off, Cowperthwaite squared the ball for Sam Bailey. He crossed to the near post where Charlie Bailey headed wide of the mark.

Grantham came back into what developed into an end-to-end second half. Miller played a quick pass to Bailey-Nicholls who knocked the ball on for Shaw, but the offside flag ended the move.

Sisa Tuntulwana started to be an attacking force from full back as the half progressed. He won a header on 53 minutes that found Bailey-Nicholls. He beat three challenges before firing off a shot but missed the target.

As the hour mark passed, Sam Bailey delivered a near post free kick that Pollard had to come and punch clear.

From a corner, Lancaster had two good chances after 62 minutes. Charlie Bailey and Nathan Reid both had efforts blocked by determined Grantham defending.

As play swung to the other end, Grantham had a penalty shout denied. Shaw helped get the ball on for Miller. He hit an early shot that struck Andy Teague. While Grantham claimed penalty, Mr Cox waved play on.

Sam Bailey again was a problem for the Gingerbreads as the game approached the last quarter. After 71 minutes, his cross found Nathan Reid, but Tuntulwana made a good challenge to deny the home forward.

The Gingerbreads then pressed hard for the lead. They forced a couple of corners with no end product, before a free kick from Durrell almost dropped for Jonathan Wafula. The game swung end-to-end as Lancaster bounced back with a low cross from Rodwell-Grant that Pollard did well to take just in front of Reid.

Keegan Townrow almost got on the end of another Durrell free kick as the game moved into the last five minutes. Tuntulwana and Shaw then worked a good move on the Grantham right that saw Tuntulwana cut inside along the edge of the Lancaster penalty area, but his shot flew well wide of the mark.

Pollard ensured Grantham kept the point they had worked so hard for with a last minute save to deny Rodwell-Grant.

Liam Brockbank delivered a dangerous cross that Reid got on the end of. His effort hit the Gingerbreads defence but fell to Rodwell-Grant two yards out and unmarked. Somehow Pollard got enough behind the ball to turn Rodwell-Grant’s point-blank effort away for a corner that the Gingerbreads cleared comfortably.