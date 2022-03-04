Grantham Town manager Dennis Greene says his side go into tomorrow’s home game against Morpeth Town still brimming with confidence, despite last Saturday’s disappointing defeat.

The Gingerbreads’ chances of getting off the foot of the Northern Premier League table were dealt a massive blow at home to Witton Albion.

With high hopes that Grantham could record back-to-back wins at home and haul themselves to within a point of their opponents, Town built a two-goal lead in the first half hour.

Ricky Miller (55233621)

A late goal for the visitors before the break proved to be a pre-cursor for a nervy second half as the expected pressure led to an eventual crumble in the Grantham defence and a 3-2 defeat.

All three goals for the visitors came from corners swung into the six-yard box, with which the Gingerbreads could not deal.

Town manager Greene did not think his side deserved to lose the game.

He said: “I think we were comfortable at 2-0 up, cruising. From the sidelines you’d probably think we’re going to go on and win the game four or five nil.

“And then Ricky got injured which was a major blow to us. But we were still pretty comfortable in the second half.

“In the first 20 minutes we had a couple of real good chances; Shawy had a one-on-one but he dragged it wide, and Khaellem had a one-on-one that the keeper saved.

“In the end, it was three identical goals that we conceded, all from corners, that could have been avoided. And it’s cost us ultimately.

“It’s difficult to explain. We’ve done enough, we’ve played well enough to have won the game.”

Greene was further frustrated on the day with several key players out for various reasons – Ashton Hall, Ellis Storey and Jonathan Wafula.

Greene said: “Three main players that would have started for us, they didn’t play, and obviously, Ricky going off injured.

“But we still should have won the game. We didn’t lose the game because we played poorly. It was just three identical corners, all whipped into the middle of the goals, and two of them weren’t dealt with.”

Greene was still unsure as to the extent of top striker Miller’s injury and how long he is likely to be out of commission.

He said: “Ricky has scored eight goals in the last five games and I’m sure if he’d stayed on the pitch he’d have probably got another goal.

“So him coming off obviously weakens us because it’s all what he does up there, he chases everything and he battles away, and he’s obviously a goal threat. So, it was a big blow to us Ricky coming off.

“He had a scan yesterday [Wednesday]. He’s booked in to have an MRI scan because we don’t fully know, but he certainly won’t be available Saturday.

“We don’t know how long he’s going to be out for yet. It could be a month, could be a week, we don’t know.”

Looking to Saturday’s home game against Morpeth Town, Greene said each team had to be approached in a different manner, depending on the tactics they might expect to face.

He said: “There’s always a different approach to every game. Every team we play, these days football’s changed so much, every team we play against play a different system.

“One week you’re playing against a team that’s got three at the back, like this team Saturday play four-one four-one. So sometimes you have to accommodate a little bit yourself to accommodate their system so we don’t get disadvantaged in certain areas.

“We try and adapt each week to the opposition.

“We’re not flat. If we’d have won Saturday we’re five games unbeaten. We should have won the game, we was absolutely, totally in control, barring the three corners they scored from.

“It’s not like we’ve been beaten by a team that’s opened us up and made us look stupid. We was well organised, was was OK in in open play and stuff like that.

“We’re not in bad shape that way, we should be five games unbeaten and we’re going into Morpeth still full of confidence that we can win some football matches.

“The biggest problem we have at the moment is some of the injuries we are getting.

“Elliott Durrell’s suspect that he might not be fit Saturday, Ricky’s not going to be fit, so we’re losing key players which could make a massive difference for us.

“It’s trying to get everybody. We haven’t yet probably had our full team out on the pitch fully fit.

“We’d have had a chance Saturday but the players were away through illness and family commitments.”

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow (Saturday) is 3pm.