Grantham Town cruised through to the next round of the FA Cup with a 5-1 win over Lincoln United at The Meres on Tuesday night.

After Saturday's dour goalless draw, the replay between the two sides was a revelation – particularly if you were a Gingerbreads fan, and particularly if you were hat trick hero Harry Wood.

But it was Lincoln who were first on the scoresheet when their skipper Matt Cotton was allowed to run freely across the face of the penalty area and pick his spot, firing in past goalkeeper Dan Haystead.

Grantham Town striker Ricky Miller gets stuck in on Tuesday night. Photo: Toby Roberts (58850778)

However, the visitors' lead was short lived with Grantham equalising three minutes later. Wood's initial shot was saved by keeper Nykam Liburd-Hines but the ball found Matt Tootle who fired home with aplomb.

Town were unable to get the vital touch in a goalmouth scramble in the seventh minute, but a minute later they were in front when Ricky Miller got on the end of a Tootle cross and poked home from close range.

From then till half time it was pretty much all Grantham Town going forward, with United rarely able to venture out of their own half.

Wood went close to adding to the score a couple of times before finally finding success on 23 minutes, firing in a 'worldie' curler that left a mesmerised Liburd-Hines frozen to the spot.

Fellow Gingerbreads Brad Munns and Damien McCrory congratulate hat trick hero Harry Wood on his opening goal. Photo: Toby Roberts (58850775)

Miller cocked the trigger of that left foot of his in the 25th minute but his shot was charged down by the Lincoln defence. The always busy Matt McBride went close a minute later, soloing into the box and curling his strike low just past the the far post.

A rare United foray into the Grantham half saw Louie Jarvis try his luck from all of 40 yards. Although on target, his ambitious lob landed straight in the arms of Haystead.

A minute later, at the other end, it was Miller teeing up a shot again, this time his effort from the side of the box flew over the bar.

Wood had a chance to double his tally in the 40th minute. Miller's cross-field ball was directed at McBride who fed Wood whose shot struck the post and went across the face of goal.

As the first half came to an end, the Gingerbreads were unlucky not to extend their advantage with Jonathan Wafula missing a sitter and Wood having his effort blocked by Liburd-Hines.

Lincoln's half time time talk clearly worked as they came out looking a different side after the break, exerting some early pressure.

But it was Town who had the first chances. Tootle's 52nd minute strike was an easy stop for Liburd-Hines whilst Miller's shot on 53 minutes was deflected for a corner kick.

A quick United move in the 56th minute ended with Jarvis curling just over the target. Three minutes later, Cotton's shot was deflected just over the bar for a corner.

However, the Gingerbreads were not done yet and went 4-1 up in the 62nd minute when Miller cut the ball back from the touchline to Wood who curled in over the grasping fingertips of Liburd-Hines.

Liburd-Hines twice came to Lincoln's rescue to deny Miller and Wood but he was helpless to do anything to prevent hero Harry completing his hat trick in the 70th minute. Unhindered, Tootle ran into acres of space to the right of the box and cut the ball back to Wood who slammed it into the back of the net.

The Gingerbreads were able to take their foot off the gas somewhat for the final 20 minutes, with manager Matt Chatfield making use of all three substitutes.

The best scoring opportunity of the closing minutes saw Brad Munns try his luck from 25 yards in the 88th minute, forcing Liburd-Hines to tip his effort over the bar.

It was not then long before referee Mr Gray blew for time to send the Gingerbreads forwards to a First Qualifying Round encounter at home to Rugby Town next Saturday (September 3).