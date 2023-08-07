FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round

Grantham Town 1

Loughborough Students 1

Action from Grantham Town's FA Cup tie with Loughborough Students at The Meres on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts

By Graham Cowell

The Gingerbreads and Loughborough Students must try again to settle their FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round tie after a goal in each half meant the two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes.

Grantham Town were in the FA Cup at this stage for the first time in their near 150-year history and manager Paul Rawden felt they had chances to have sealed the tie.

“We started really, really well after the break,” aaid the Gingerbreads boss. “We pushed on, got the full backs forward.

“We had the Students camped in their own third and needed to get a goal then.

“If we did, I think we would have won comfortably. They got back level, but their keeper had to make some really good saves to stop us winning the tie.”

On a narrowed pitch, the two sides spent the first 10 minutes feeling each other out, with little time on the ball for either side.

Grantham got the first opportunity and Akeel Francis was disappointed to curl his effort over after Ethan Boyang had his shot blocked.

Loughborough moved the ball about quickly and broke with pace after 11 minutes. The ball was played in to Ethan O’Toole. Kern Miller blocked O’Toole and Grantham were relieved to see the loose ball blasted wide.

Greg Smith put Grantham in front from the penalty spot on 24 minutes. Smith had been instrumental in the award from referee Mr Hudson, winning a long ball for Rodrigo Goncalves. Goncalves was bundled over inside the penalty area and Smith blasted the spot kick past Jake Alley.

Loughborough’s Dylan Edwards should have done better on 29 minutes. Halim Bangura delivered a free kick beyond the Grantham defence, past the far post. A rehearsed move saw Edwards’ late run missed by the Gingerbreads. Fortunately for Grantham, the Loughborough winger dragged his shot back across goal and wide of the mark.

Although Grantham had appeared a yard short of pace at times, it was the Gingerbreads who finished the first half strongest. Both Boyang and Goncalves got into good positions, but good defending denied them both.

Grantham’s best period of the game came straight after half time.

After the visitors’ O’Toole sent Connor Keene in for a shot that Grantham goalkeeper Curtis Hall saved well, the Gingerbreads pressed Loughborough high up the pitch and kept them in their own half.

Boyang sent in Goncalves again four minutes after the break. Goncalves beat Alley with his shot but clipped his effort just wide of the post.

A free kick a few minutes later saw Sebastian Robbemond win his header and play a dangerous ball into the Loughborough six-yard box, but just ahead of the Gingerbreads forwards.

A flurry of chances just before the hour saw Goncalves bring a save from Alley with the follow-up effort deflected for a corner. Miller headed that over the crossbar.

Then a low cross from Elliott Walker took a deflection and flew between Goncalves and Francis. Smith hit a firm drive from the edge of the penalty area, but Alley was well positioned to gather the shot.

The Students got their equaliser on 76 minutes. Another dangerous free kick from Bangura came off at least one Grantham defender before it bounced loose in the six-yard box. Jonty Bough pounced to fire scores level.

Both sides had chances to win the game. Two minutes after their goal, Loughborough went close when Angelo Pisicitelli let fly from 22 yards out. Hall turned his shot round the post.

Bangura was almost the architect of a second goal for the visitors from another free kick. This time there was no-one in the six-yard box to get the vital touch as the ball evaded two Loughborough players.

As the game went into injury time, Grantham had their turn to win the match. Smith played another ball on for Goncalves, Alley again saving well at the expense of a corner.

From that, Francis’ header back into the danger zone saw two efforts to turn it into the net, but the Students survived to force a replay.

The replay will be played at Loughborough tomorrow (Tuesday) night.