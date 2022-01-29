Northern Premier League Premier Division

Grantham Town 1

FC United of Manchester 2

Grantham Town's first home win of the season looked to be possibly on the cards when they went in a goal up at half time, but the Reds fought back after the break to deny the Gingerbreads all three points in the end.

A mild, sunny but windy Meres greeted the players and a crowd of 669, swelled by the usual healthy travelling contingent from Manchester.

There was little to talk about in the opening 10 minutes, with play swinging from end to end at a relatively sedate pace.

The first real chance fell to the visitors after Ellis Storey conceded a corner kick on 11 minutes. Adam Dodd played the flag kick short to United skipper Michael Potts whose dangerous ball into the six yard box found none of his team-mates able to get the vital touch.

Three minutes later and the Gingerbreads were in front. Town captain Elliott Durrell was fouled 35 yards out. He sent the free kick deep into the box, where it was knocked back to Shane Clarke who volleyed in with some aplomb.

United had the next chance in the 18th minute when Regan Linney got on to a long ball and ran in in goal, his shot deflecting for a corner which Grantham goalkeeper Jim Pollard caught confidently.

The Manchester side then had a flurry of opportunities. Alistair Waddecar's 21st minute shot was repelled by the home defence, Michael Donohue's cross-cum-shot went wide two minutes later and Town almost put the ball in their own net on 24 minutes.

Grantham's fleet-footed Ali Aydemir zipped down the right flank on the half hour mark, crossing to Lee Shaw whose shot was stopped at the near post by United keeper Dan Lavercome.

Another good Gingerbreads move came in the 34th minute, with Durrell's run down the right ending in a ball to Shaw who fed Ricky Miller, but Lavercombe was quickly down to smother the ball from his feet.

The save of the match came four minutes later when Linney's drive forced a spectacular aerial dive from Pollard who tipped the ball wide and over.

Referee Mr Wesson added on further minutes to the first half but neither side made real use of them.

The first chance after the break saw a United free kick two minutes in curl well over the bar from the side of the box.

Further FC opportunities followed, with Waddecar's cross the face of goal ball on 52 minutes and Potts blasting over four minutes later following a penalty area scramble.

Miller found himself one-on-one with the United stopper on 59 minutes but the offside flag had already been signalled.

Potts put another one over the Grantham bar in the 62nd minute whilst at the other end, a minute later, Curtis Jones was shown yellow for a foul on Shaw at the edge of the box. Town got nothing from Durrell's resulting free kick.

Donohue's 70th minute shot was deflected up and, fortunately for Grantham, over the bar. Thomas Unwin headed the resulting corner kick well clear of danger.

Three minutes later, Linney managed to blast over the bar from inside the Grantham box, to the cheers and jeers of the Meres faithful.

But United's persistence finally paid off on 75 minutes. Pollard was probably unsighted to spot Linney's low strike coming from a scramble in the 18-yard box and into the net it went.

Jonathan Wafula won the Gingerbreads a corner kick in the 78th minute. Durrell stepped up to take it and found substitute Khallen Bailey-Nicholls but his header did not go goalwards.

Three minutes later and United took the lead. Grantham's defence was overwhelmed after a quick FC break and Donohue slotted home.

Town's Durrell and Linney got involved in a handbags at dawn incident in the 84th minute, with both receiving a yellow card from Mr Wesson.

The Gingerbreads had a promising move halted by another offside flag in the 88th minute, which resulted in the head ball-boy being asked to leave pitch-side, presumably for dissent.

A great 90th minute ball from Shaw to Aydemir put him through on goal, but he over kicked on his dribble in and the ball was gone.

Mr Wesson added five more minutes but that was not enough for the Gingerbreads to be able to rescue something from the game.

Grantham Town: Pollard, Aydemir, Storey (Adelekan 72), Clarke, Unwin, Grant, Xavier (Townrow 40), Wafula, Miller (Bailey-Nicholls 61), Shaw, Durrell (c). Subs not used: Tuntulawana, Munns.