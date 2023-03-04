Northern Premier League East

Grantham Town 0

Pontefract Collieries 0

Grantham Town were down to 10 men for the final 20 minutes or so following a red card for Nathan Tyson.

Grantham Town battled all Saturday afternoon to achieve a result that had goalless draw written all over over it from the early exchanges – and that is exactly how it transpired.

The first half was, to be quite frank, pretty dire with both sides never really going close to scoring, whilst the second half definitely livened up the Meres faithful in particularly, with the Gingerbreads having the vast majority of chances on goal.

With some big lads on the pitch for the visitors, Pontefract were never going to be an easy side for Town to break down at a grey and chilly Meres stadium.

The opening five minutes saw Pontefract awarded a free kick and a corner but nothing was made of either.

The game quickly descended into a scrappy midfield tussle with rarely a glimpse of half a chance at either end.

Grantham's first opportunity though came in the 16th minute but Daniel Cocks' header went straight into the arms of visiting goalkeeper Lloyd Allinson.

Five minutes later, at the other end, Gavin Allott's dangerous looking cross-cum-shot landed on the top of the net.

Town's Nathan Tyson threatened the visitors' goal in the 26th minute but Allinson did enough to thwart his attack, whilst Pontefract had two headers go off target in the 28th and 36th minute.

The final opportunity of very few in the first period saw Grantham's Cocks strike the post.

Five minutes after the break, Pontefrace looked to have a good move on the go involving Allott and Declan Bacon, but Joe Stacey came to Grantham's rescue and dispossessed the visitors.

The best opportunity of the game went to the Gingerbreads in the 53rd minute when Josh Waldram jumped highest to get a solid header to Damien McCrory's free kick, only to see it come off the bar.

Two minutes later, Town's Ashton Hall somehow managed to launch his close range effort over the target.

There was something of a lull until the 70th minute when Pontefract's scuffed his 25-yard shot wide.

A minute later, Grantham yet again found themselves down to 10 men, with Nathan Tyson receiving his second yellow for a foul on keeper Allinson.

Pontefract cleared from any possible danger that might occur from McCrory's 74th minute corner kick, but seconds later their number four Spencer Harris gave away a free kick for hand ball on the corner of the box. McCrory stepped up again but curled his effort over the bar.

The Gingerbreads went once more in the 79th minute when substitute Mason Lee struck the post with practically his first kick of the game, having only come on a minute previously.

The 84th minute saw Town's Matt Tootle race down the right and square the ball into the area when, perhaps, he might have considered having a go at goal himself. Grantham sub Kieran Hayes' 89th minute shot was deflected wide for a corner.

Referee Mr Dickens' four minutes of added time were punctuated by Tootle's header to clear a very dangerous cross-cum-shot to deny the visitors a chance of snatching a last minute winner.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, Stacey, McCrory, Wright (c), Hall, Waldram, Dunn, O'Grady, Cocks, Tyson. Subs not used: Jemson, Durrell, Munns. Att: 254.