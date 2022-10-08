Northern Premier Division East

Grantham Town 1

Stockton Town 1

Grantham Town striker Nathan Tyson eludes a Stockton defender. Photo: Toby Roberts (59852386)

Grantham Town put a stop to runaway league leaders Stockton Town's 100 per cent winning record with a solid draw at The Meres on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads were the better side for the bulk of the game and had chances aplenty to have taken all three points.

The Anchors, on the other hand, showed little on the day to justify their lofty position in the league and proved nothing to fear whatsoever. They improved in the second half, but so did Grantham and the result was balanced on a knife edge come the final whistle.

Played in bright sunshine on a mild day at the newly-grassed stadium, the game started off as a bit of a damp squib with play battled out mostly in midfield exchanges.

But after it was then generally Grantham pushing forward with only the very occasional Stockton counter-attack, one of which saw Stephen Thomson fouled 25 yards out in the ninth minute. Set-piece specialist Nathan Mulligan lofted his dipping free kick over the Gingerbreads wall but into the safe arms of goalkeeper Dan Haystead.

Grantham were dealt a blow three minutes later when Jonathan Wafula went off injured, replaced by Dan Cocks.

The Gingerbreads went close on 16 minutes when Damien McCrory's corner kick found Ashton Hall who dinked the ball to Nathan Tyson, but his reaction shot went over. Three minutes later, Cocks's cross-cum-shot went the same way.

Grantham had Stockton well and truly pinned back with some good build-up play in the 21st minute before Charlie Jemson tried his luck from all of 30 yards, but it was too easy for keeper Callum Roberts to gather.

The visitors' next real chance came in the 31st minute from a potentially tricky downward header by Thomson, but Haystead was equal to it.

The Gingerbreads had another opportunity two minutes later but Jemson headed wide at the back post from a McCrory corner.

Stockton did start to pressure themselves as the half wore on but chances for either side became few and far between as the game headed for half time.

Grantham had the first one of the second half when Mitchell Tait's seemingly innocuous cross-cum-shot forced a save from Roberts high at the near post.

The next real opportunity fell to the visitors on 58 minutes but Mulligan somehow dragged his effort wide from close range to Grantham's relief.

Two minutes after that and it was elation for the Gingerbreads when they finally got something from they many corner kicks they had won. Mat Tootle took the flag kick which rocketed into a crowded six-yard box where Jemson headed into the back of the net.

But Grantham's elation was short lived as the visitors equalised four minutes later when slack Gingerbreads defending allowed Mulligan too much time and space in the box to allow him to chest down a cross and power home a half-volley.

Grantham had a good chance to regain the lead in the 71st minute. Cocks bamboozled his defender with a deft turn and sent a great long ball down to Tyson, but the Gingerbreads striker fired wide under pressure.

Stockton missed even more of a sitter in the 79th minute, skipper Adam Nicholson connecting with Mulligan's long free kick but poking wide of the far post from close range.

It really felt like it was anyone's game to pinch in last 10 minutes, with Cocks firing wide for Grantham a minute later.

The 83rd minute saw referee Mr Jackson award a dubious penalty for a challenge that looked to be just outside the area. Thomson struck the spot kick with some gusto but he had not reckoned on heroic Haystead pulling off a fantastic diving save to his right to deny the Anchors a sniff at retaining that winning record.

Haystead then made a fingertip save to ensure Mulligan's 89th minute free kick went wide of the mark.

The final opportunity for either team to snatch victory went to the Gingerbreads in the third minute of added time. Lee Shaw crossed into the Stockton box where late substitute Ricky Miller was waiting to perhaps be the ultimate hero of the day, but he was unable to get a shot off.

Grantham Town: Haystead, Tootle, Tait, McCrory, Wright (c), Jemson, Shaw, Hall, Wafula, Hayes, Tyson. Subs not used: Munns, Sherlock. Att: 405.