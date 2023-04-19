Grantham Town supporters took to the pitch on Sunday as two sides faced each other to raise money for the end of season pitch maintenance work the Gingerbreads have to do.

More than 30 fans played for the Gingerbread AFC (managed by Tiny Holmes) and the Grantham All-Stars (managed by Richard Jackson).

The Gingerbread AFC ran out comfortable winners of the game, with the All-Stars winning the penalty shoot-out. Henry Hayes was picked as player of the match by Clive Pickles.

Grantham Town supporters (63615463)

The Gingerbreads have to pay for their own maintenance work at the end of a season, maintaining the pitch not just for themselves, but for all users of the South Kesteven District Council-run sports stadium.

“It’s a significant end of season expense,” said a club spokesperson. “Fundraising like this will help us to ensure that we can have the best possible pitch for the start of the season. This season was a difficult one with having to re-lay the pitch at the wrong time of the year.

Grantham Town supporters (63615502)

"The work the supporters did then was fantastic to get it initially looking superb. This will help us to get it to the same standard for the start of next season.”

The Gingerbreads supporters were grateful to sponsors RJ Firewood, Hayes Theatre, Ben Ward Electrical, RJ Gardening Services, East Midlands Metals of Derby, The Conscious Kitchen, The Cleaning Company, Leadenham Secure Storage and Eastern Industrial Door Services.