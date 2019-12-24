Grantham Town joint managers Paul Rawden and Russ Cousins were understandably disappointed with Saturday's 4-0 defeat at FC United of Manchester as they look to turn things around for their home local derby against Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day.

Rawden said of Saturday's performance: “It simply wasn’t good enough. We give instructions before the game, we’ve identified what we need to do to nullify them and the players didn’t do it.

“I understand why fans are not happy. We can’t give teams opportunities to walk through us.

“We need points and performances from everyone. We need to turn this run round and there is no better time to do it than now.”

The Gingerbreads face near bottom-of-the-league side Gainsborough Trinity on Boxing Day, but Rawden will not be taking anything for granted.

He said: “We’ve got a tough local derby on Boxing Day. They’ve had a managerial change and are bringing players in and out. We need to go out there and put in a performance across the whole 90 minutes.”

New Year’s Day will bring another challenge when Town visit third-placed Basford United.

Rawden said: “Basford is another club who have a big financial backing. Like FCUM, they’re in the play off places, but if we do our jobs properly we can more than match them.”

Kick-off at The Meres on Boxing Day is 3pm.

