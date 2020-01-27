Grantham Town's home game against Matlock Town on Tuesday night has been postponed following the death of Gladiators player Jordan Sinnott – Nottinghamshire Police have launched a murder inquiry.

It is believed Mr Sinnott was involved in two incidents in Retford on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

He died in hospital on Saturday evening.

Jordan Sinnott died on Saturday evening. (27714473)

Nottinghamshire Police released the following statement: "Detectives have launched a murder inquiry and a fresh plea to anyone who witnessed two large-scale disturbances in Retford town centre overnight to come forward, after a 25-year old footballer died following the incidents.

"Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford, following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday 24 January.

"Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Jordan Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

"Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 6pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.

"A 27-year old man who was arrested by Nottinghamshire Police officers shortly after the incident remains in police custody, with detectives now having launched a murder investigation following Mr Sinnott’s death.

"Detective Inspector Justine Wilson from Nottinghamshire Police said: 'Mr Sinnott’s death is a sad and significant development in this investigation. Our thoughts remain with Mr Sinnott’s friends and family, who our specialist officers are continuing to support at this incredibly difficult time. Our investigative team’s focus will remain on identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice and, while we have made one arrest at an early stage of our enquiries, we are appealing to anyone who was in Retford town centre late last night and in the early hours of this morning to come forward. This incident happened at a very busy time and we believe there are still a number of witnesses who have still not yet come forward who may hold vital information about how a young man came to lose his life so tragically. I would like to appeal directly to anyone who witnessed either incident to contact Nottinghamshire Police or call Crimestoppers anonymously with any information they may have.'

"Detectives investigating the incidents had earlier moved to address misleading reports on social media and in the press which had prematurely reported Mr Sinnott’s death.

"Two other men were also injured during the incidents, with a 27-year old man sustaining a suspected broken nose and a 44-year old man receiving a suspected broken jaw.

"Anyone who witnessed either incident or believes they may have captured them on dashcam or mobile phone footage is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 78 of 25 January 2020."

Regarding the postponement, Grantham Town interim chairman Sophie Cope issued the following message of support on Monday: "We spoke to our friends over at Matlock over the weekend and just let them know that whatever they wanted to do, we would be 100 per cent behind them.

"Non-league football is more than just a game to most of our teams and this has really hit them hard. Clubs are like families and this is a very tragic situation they are faced with.

"Given the truly awful circumstances it was the best option for all concerned.

"On behalf of myself and Grantham Town Football Club, we send our love and support to the club and, of course, Jordan’s family at this very difficult time."

Read more Football