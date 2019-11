Grantham Town's match against Whitby Town was postponed today (Saturday) due to a waterlogged pitch.

With standing water already on the Seasiders' Turnbull Ground, and more rain due to fall all day, the decision was made to call off the game.

The Gingerbreads next match will be at home against Matlock Town next Saturday (November 30).

Kick-off at The Meres is 3pm.